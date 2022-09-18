Packers’ Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota. That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive linemen back. Jenkins will be playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 21. Lazard missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury. The Packers remain without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since tearing his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020.

