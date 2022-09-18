Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and the Los Angeles Rams held off a second-half rally attempt by the Atlanta Falcons for a 31-27 victory. Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the defending Super Bowl champions who bounced back from a disappointing defeat against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener. Atlanta started 0-2 for the third straight year and trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter before mounting a comeback. Marcus Mariota was sacked before he could get a Hail Mary attempt off on the final play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.