STAT WATCH: 4 RBs break through with 200-yard performances

Four running backs rushed for at least 200 yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision over the weekend. Eastern Michigan’s Samson Evans carried 36 times for 259 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State. UNLV’s Aidan Robbins ran for 227 yards and three TDs against North Texas. UAB’s Dewayne McBride had 223 yards and four TDs against Georgia Southern. Minnesota’s Mohammed Ibrahim had 202 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado. Ohio State scored 77 points for the third time since 2016. Georgia has allowed seven points or less in each of its first three games for the first time since 1954.

