Todibo sent off after 9 seconds in Nice loss; Marseille held

PARIS (AP) — Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will quickly want to forget this game as he was sent off after just nine seconds in his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Angers. The former Barcelona central defender tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal, and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history. In a later game Neymar was set to make his 100th league appearance for leader Paris Saint-Germain away to Lyon. PSG needed only a draw to reclaim the lead from Marseille, which dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Rennes where midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored at both ends.

