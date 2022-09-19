Aguano tasked with taking Arizona State in a new direction
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State ended the Herm Edwards experiment a day after an ugly home loss. The Sun Devils are hoping the change will help them straighten out a season that still has nine games left. Interim coach Shaun Aguano will be at the helm of this transition. Arizona State’s former running backs coach has deep ties to football in the Grand Canyon State. Aguano was one of the most decorated high school coaches in Arizona history and had been on Edwards’ staff since 2019.