Brohm critiques penalty-prone Purdue after Syracuse debacle
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has seen enough. Two days after a flurry of last-minute penalties cost the Boilermakers a victory at Syracuse, Brohm called on his team — even himself — to stop chatting with the refs or opposing players. Instead, he wants everyone to remain focused on making plays. And while Brohm says he disagreed with some of Saturday’s calls, he apologized to players for the flag he drew, instructed his assistants to change their teaching techniques and asked players to clean things up.