By dancing, Rodrygo and Vinícius make stance against racism

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s young Brazilian forwards made a statement against racism in soccer by dancing after a goal. Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior made it clear they are not backing down and showed with their samba-like moves after a goal in the derby against Atlético Madrid that they won’t be stopped by the racist language from their critics or by the racist chants from the opposing fans. Rodrygo had just scored Madrid’s first goal in a Madrid derby whose buildup had been surrounded by controversy about Vinícius’ recent goal celebrations.

