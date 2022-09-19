Dorrell, Colorado feeling the pressure after 0-3 start

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes are off to an 0-3 start for the first time since 2012. The program has tumbled to the depths where director of athletics Rick George felt it necessary to acknowledge in a statement that the Buffaloes have been disappointing this fall. Third-year coach Karl Dorrell is feeling the pressure as he tries to turn around a program that lost quite a few players to the transfer portal. The Buffaloes are a 21-point underdog this weekend when they host UCLA at Folsom Field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.