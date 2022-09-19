Edmonton Oilers giving Jake Virtanen a tryout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room five years ago. He was with the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021 and the team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The Oilers also announced they had signed veteran defenseman Jason Demers to a PTO.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.