Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — So much has changed since the International team nearly won the Presidents Cup the last time. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back by a year. And then the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series depleted the roster of top players. That leaves Trevor Immelman with eight Presidents Cup rookies to face a mighty American team that has won eight in a row dating to 1998 and has lost only once. The Americans also lost players to LIV Golf. But it’s not clear some of those guys were playing well enough to make the team. The matches start Thursday at Quail Hollow.

