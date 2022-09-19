Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or an all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. Its inescapable, regardless of era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common dominator to staying on the field.

