Kershaw Ks 10, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 5-2
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 10 and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Chris Taylor blasted a three-run homer in which the Dodgers successfully challenged a fan interference call and Joey Gallo added a solo shot. The Dodgers have beaten the D-backs in 19 of their last 20 meetings at Dodger Stadium. The crew chief initially ruled fan interference on Taylor’s homer in the fourth after a fan clumsily tried to catch the ball. Instead, it struck him in the belly and ricocheted onto the field. The play was reviewed after the Dodgers’ challenge and they got it reversed to take a 5-0 lead.