Mbappé in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup

PARIS (AP) — A dispute between Kylian Mbappé and the French soccer federation over the use of image rights has resurfaced as the team prepared for Nations League matches. The months-long disagreement and an ongoing extortion scandal involving Paul Pogba are threatening to disrupt France’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. French media quoting an Mbappé statement to France’s national news agency reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star will refuse to participate in a photo session Tuesday with his teammates. That’s because the federation has not amended the collective agreement governing rights for the French team ahead of the World Cup.

