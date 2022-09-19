PRESIDENTS CUP ’22: Capsule look at the International team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Most of the members of the International team at the Presidents Cup have never played in the matches. Thanks to so many defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, the International team has eight rookies on the 12-man squad. Of the four veterans, two of them have played only once. Adam Scott is the leader. This will be his ninth Presidents Cup and he has yet to play on a winning team. Making the task even more difficult is that only three players have won a tournament this year. That includes 20-year-old Tom Kim, one of the rookies.

