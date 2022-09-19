Senegal’s Keita to miss World Cup after 3-month doping ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Senegal forward Keita Baldé will likely miss the World Cup after being suspended for three months for a doping violation. Keita plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia. He has been suspended until Dec. 5 by the Italian national anti-doping agency for violating the testing procedure when he played for Cagliari last season. The sample taken from Keita that day found no banned substances. Keita will not even be able to return to training until 22 days before the ban expires. The World Cup takes place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Senegal is in a group with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the host nation.

