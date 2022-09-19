Texas Tech LB Ramirez undergoes 2nd surgery on broken leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez has undergone a second surgery on his broken left leg and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school says Ramirez is expected to return to the Lubbock campus from Raleigh, North Carolina, late this week. Texas Tech is paying the family’s expenses related to the injury in accordance with NCAA rules. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half of a 27-14 loss when the fourth-year junior was making a tackle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.