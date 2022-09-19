Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations
By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager. The 36-year-old Harris takes over for general manager Al Avila, fired on Aug. 10. The Tigers went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations. Detroit started the season with high expectations but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91.