Trio of title-winning Aces headline US World Cup roster

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum won’t have much time to recover after leading Las Vegas to the franchise’s first WNBA championship. The trio will board a plane to Australia to try and help the U.S. win a fourth consecutive women’s basketball World Cup. They will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday for a celebratory parade and then take the long flight to Australia. The U.S. begins play on Thursday against Belgium, a game the Aces players are expected to miss. The Aces trio will be teammates with Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones, who they beat in the WNBA Finals that ended Sunday.

