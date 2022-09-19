US forward Pefok’s bid for World Cup spot helps Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Jordan Pefok’s bid to make the United States team for the World Cup is helping Union Berlin to an unprecedented spell at the top of the Bundesliga. Pefok scored the opening goal in Union’s win over Wolfsburg on Sunday. It came four days after Pefok was omitted from U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster for games against Japan and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup in Qatar starts in two months and Pefok says he remains ready for the tournament. He says he will continue to play games with “happiness” but “the coach decides” who makes the team.

