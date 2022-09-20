Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris’ AL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record. The New York Yankees slugger drove a 3-1 sinker from Pittsburgh’s Wil Crowe 430 feet to the left field seats leading off the ninth inning. Judge’s third home run in two games and ninth in September thrilled a screaming crowd at Yankee Stadium. He answered pleas for a curtain call despite New York’s 8-5 deficit. He equaled Ruth’s total for the 1927 Yankees and has 15 games remaining to match and surpass Maris’ total for New York in 1961.

