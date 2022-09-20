Blues’ Scandella out several months after having hip surgery

St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to miss a majority of the coming NHL season after undergoing surgery on his right hip. The team says Scandella got injured during offseason training in late August and will be re-evaluated in six months. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the timeline for Scandella’s absence days before the Blues and other teams around the league open training camp. Scandella’s injury opens a hole on St. Louis’ blue line after the top four of Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Schultz and Nick Leddy. It could be an opportunity for 24-year-old prospect Scott Perunovich.

