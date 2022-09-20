Braves’ Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start on Saturday in Philadelphia. Strider is the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season. He told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies. He will not go on the injured list. Strider will continue to play catch and when he feels ready, the Braves will slot him back into the rotation. Atlanta will start Bryce Elder on Wednesday against Washington and push Max Fried back one day for the first of a four-game series that begins Thursday against the Phillies.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.