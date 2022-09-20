Browns’ Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t practicing because of a neck injury and his status remains unclear for Thursday night’s home game against Pittsburgh. Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews’ team career record. He was held out of practice along with starting left guard Joel Bitonio, who is dealing with a biceps injury, as the Browns began preparing on a short week. Coach Kevin Stefanski said “we’ll see” when asked whether Garrett or Bitonio will be available to face the Steelers. The Browns are already going to be without end Jadeveon Clowney, who injured his right ankle in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

