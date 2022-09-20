Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller of Rocky River was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras. After the Jets took the lead, a video showed Haslam walking toward the tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile. A person familiar with Browns’ decision says the team intends to ban Miller from the stadium.

