Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 ‘Pack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has a clear chance to be favorites for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division. First up is No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday followed by 12th-ranked North Carolina State a week later. But if the Tigers fall short, it’s likely to be a season long, week-to-week scuffle for the division crown. Clemson won the division from 2015 through 2020, but were mostly out of contention for a seventh straight title by mid-October. Wake Forest is the defending Atlantic winner and face Clemson at home looking to snap a 13-game series losing streak.

