Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas. She is expected back on campus next month to continue rehabilitation until she is cleared to return to normal activity. Herron was rated as a four-star prospect and top-70 player when she signed with Kentucky last November.

