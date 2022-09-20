Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the San Diego Padres, who shut down Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres improved to 82-66 and took a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot. The Phillies lost to Toronto, 18-11. Pujols remained at 698 career homers. He’s trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. He walked and singled twice.