Lucas Digne ruled out as another injury hits France

PARIS (AP) — A host of injuries have struck France in the leadup to a pair of Nations League matches later this week. The French football federation has added Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne to a long list of injured players ahead of matches against Austria and Denmark. France coach Didier Deschamps has called up Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert as a replacement for Digne who has a problem with his right ankle. Deschamps is also without several other players including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

