Nebraska’s DC change meant to offer hope for rest of season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says he wants a defense that stops the run and pass and gives up no points. The Cornhuskers have shown they have a long way to go to reach Joseph’s goal. Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander after the 49-7 loss to Oklahoma and replaced him with Bill Busch. The Huskers have an open date this week before they host Indiana on Oct. 1. Busch has his work cut out for him. The Huskers statistically are one of the worst defenses in the country.

