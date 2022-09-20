Rays’ Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Manager Kevin Cash and McClanahan both said the move was precautionary. The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement. McClanahan walked Jose Altuve leading off the fifth, then threw three straight balls to Jeremy Peña. Cash and a trainer then came out of the dugout and pulled McClanahan.

