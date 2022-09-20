Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:38 AM

Richardson’s woes have Florida seeking 1st TD pass of season

KTVZ

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Florida has failed to throw a touchdown through three games. That makes the Gators just one of three Football Bowl Subdivision teams without a touchdown. It’s the kind of early season passing ineptitude not witnessed from the Southeastern Conference program in more than four decades. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was instrumental in upsetting then-No. 7 Utah in the opener, has struggled mightily the last two weeks. The Gators want and need more from him when they play at 11th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content