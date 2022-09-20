Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth. Jameson and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak. After throwing seven scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against San Diego, he extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12 innings before giving up Max Muncy’s 21st homer. Arizona won for only the second time in its last 22 games at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 103-45, committed a season-high four errors.

