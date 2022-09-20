Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles. Wentz allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless. Baddoo’s 448-foot home run in the third opened the scoring, bringing home two runs. Carpenter added a solo shot in the seventh. Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore’s first runs of the series. The Tigers routed the Orioles 11-0 the previous night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.