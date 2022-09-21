Bale energized for World Cup after feeling the love in LA

Gareth Bale feels fitter and happier since joining MLS team Los Angeles FC and is hoping that helps his performances for Wales going into the World Cup. Bale chose to move to the United States to get the most out of the final years of his career for his club and his national team after some tough times at Real Madrid. He thinks he made the right choice and so does Wales coach Rob Page. The ultimate goal for Bale is to be in peak condition for Nov. 21 when Wales plays the United States in their opening group game at the World Cup in Qatar.

