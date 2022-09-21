Buster Posey “thrilled” as he joins Giants’ ownership group
By MIKE CRANSTON
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Buster Posey has joined the San Francisco Giants ownership group less than a year after retiring. The 35-year-old was an MVP, Rookie of the Year and a three-time World Series champion with the franchise. Posey, while not announcing the percentage, said he bought in with his own money. He’s also joining the six-person board of directors. Posey says he intends to be a sounding board for chairman Greg Johnson.