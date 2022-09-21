Chargers QB Herbert limited during practice Wednesday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert was mainly a bystander as the Los Angeles Chargers went through their first practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert did some handoffs to running backs but did not do any throwing during the portion of practice open to the media. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of the 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.