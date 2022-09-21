Chelsea fires senior executive over ‘inappropriate messages’

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has fired a recently hired senior executive for sending “inappropriate messages” prior to starting his job with the club. Chelsea says the contract of commercial director Damian Willoughby was terminated with immediate effect. British newspaper The Daily Telegraph first reported on the departure of Willoughby. The paper reports that he sent a string of messages to a football finance agent who has since made a complaint to Chelsea’s president of business, Tom Glick. Chelsea says Willoughby was fired following an investigation by the club and that his conduct “runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership.”

