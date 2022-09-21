Family: Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died at age 22. That’s according to Hill’s family, which says in an online post that he died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided. UCLA and coach Mick Cronin acknowledged Hill’s death in social media posts, with Cronin calling it “heartbreaking.” Hill played three seasons at UCLA before leaving the program in February 2021, saying that he was dealing with anxiety and depression. Hill was from Corona, California. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting 40 off 77 career games in Westwood.

