Former NCAA champs McDonald, Giron advance in San Diego 250

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NCAA singles champions Mackenzie McDonald and Marcos Giron won their matches at the San Diego Open ATP 250. McDonald beat error-prone Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2 in just 54 minutes. Third-seeded Giron moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The world No. 58 converted four of six break-point opportunities and finished with 30 winners to 17 unforced errors. McDonald swept the NCAA singles and doubles titles in 2016. He earned a rematch in the second round against Jenson Brooksby.

