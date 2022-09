MILWAUKEE (AP) — The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. New York has been hit one more time than the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Canha was hit near the hip in the third and the ribs in the fifth. He has been hit a big league-high 24 times this year and tied Seattle’s Ty France for last year’s high with 27.

