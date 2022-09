THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster, seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee.

