Rams’ Wagner gets to show off familiarity with NFC West
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Bobby Wagner played 10 seasons in the NFC West for the Seattle Seahawks, and he will get to show off that understanding of division rivals once again when his new team takes on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wagner’s familiarity should be especially useful in helping contain Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the most elusive players in the NFL when the pocket breaks down.