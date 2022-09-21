Slow Cook: Vikings star RB out of rhythm in lopsided loss

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings rarely strayed from a commitment to rushing over the last five years since Dalvin Cook was drafted. The signs of a philosophy shift have been apparent with the arrival of Kevin O’Connell a coach. Cook has 26 attempts for 107 yards in two games. He’s tied for second on the team with seven catches. But it’s been a quiet start. Cook’s lack of involvement in the 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Monday was partly situational. Still, the Vikings have the second-highest rate of passing plays on first down in the league.

