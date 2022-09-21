Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Cardinals 1-0. Snell allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings. The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series. Pujols remained at 698 career home runs.