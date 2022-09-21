Spain setting aside World Cup to focus on Nations League

MADRID (AP) — Koke Resurrección and his Atlético Madrid teammates are feeling right at home in Spain’s setup. Koke, Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata are used to not thinking too far ahead as Atlético coach Diego Simeone is an avid proponent of the match-by-match attitude. Spain coach Luis Enrique has been pushing the same thinking. It helps that La Roja are close to qualifying for the Nations League Final Four and the World Cup is two months away. Spain leads its Nations League group by one point. Its at home against Switzerland on Saturday and at Portugal on Tuesday. Only the group winner advances.

