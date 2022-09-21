Steelers’ Trubisky takes aim at Browns in QB’s rivalry debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will make his debut in the Steelers-Browns rivalry. At this point, his second appearance isn’t so certain. Given the job as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in training camp over rookie Kenny Pickett mostly because of his experience, Trubisky isn’t making enough plays. He has struggled to connect with Pittsburgh’s receivers through two games and is ranked No. 32 in yards per attempt. He’ll now take aim at a Browns secondary plagued by communication breakdowns that have resulted in big plays. Cleveland’s trying to bounce back on a short week after an epic collapse at home Sunday, when the Browns gave up 14 points in the final two minutes and lost to the New York Jets 31-30.

