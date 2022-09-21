Tkachuk, Panthers ready for 1st training camp together

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk has been skating with the Florida Panthers for a few weeks. He’s already set for the season. The new forward starts his first training camp with the Panthers on Thursday. It’s also the start of the Paul Maurice era as coach in Florida. The Panthers had the NHL’s best record last season and reached the second round of the playoffs. Florida is opening camp with 56 players — 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies.

