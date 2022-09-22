Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special adviser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser. General manager David Poile announced the move. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired. He was Finland’s goaltending coach on its run to the 2022 World Junior Championship silver medal. Rinne will watch and learn from Predators goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending development coach Dave Rook with Nashville’s goalies throughout the franchise’s system. Poile said they couldn’t be happier to welcome back the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner.

