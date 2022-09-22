Hertha Berlin winger Boëtius diagnosed with testicular tumor

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boëtius has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor. He is the fourth Bundesliga player to receive such a diagnosis this season. The 28-year-old Boëtius was given the news after a urological test on Wednesday and will undergo an operation on Friday. The club says he will “be out for the foreseeable future.” Boëtius’ teammate Marco Richter and Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl have recently returned from testicular tumors. Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller is undergoing treatment for a malignant tumor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.