Jags taking ‘so what’ approach to road skid, West Coast woes
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No NFL team has fewer victories on the West Coast than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise is 3-15 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone and winless when facing the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles. It’s one of two losing streaks Jacksonville hopes to end when it plays at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Jaguars also have dropped 18 consecutive road games, That’s tied for the eighth-longest skid in league history. Veteran defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris says “that (junk) is done with and we’re moving forward. Everything we’re doing is completely different.”